AIDA Launches New Advertising Campaign

AIDA Cruises has launched its new annual campaign in cooperation with the Zum Goldenen Hirschen agency, according to a press release.

The motto of the campaign, which features an elderly gentleman who sees the world through a pair of children’s glasses, is “Experience yourself differently.”

“Our wide range of offers, our cordial service and the friendly atmosphere onboard make every vacation with AIDA unique,” said Alexander Ewig, senior vice president marketing and sales at AIDA.

In 2024, AIDA will introduce new destinations and new experiences aboard its 11 ships, according to the press release.