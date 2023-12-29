Twitter Facebook Linkedin
AIDA Has Expansive Deployment for Winter 2023-24

AIDAprima

AIDA Cruises is ready for an expansive winter season in 2023-24.

The Caribbean and Northern Europe are also seeing significant deployment from Carnival’s German brand, with four ships, while the rest of the fleet is deployed globally.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for 2023-2024. Here’s the breakdown:

Canary Islands and Mediterranean

AIDAcosma
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Tenerife and Gran Canaria (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Canary Islands and Madeira visiting Arrecife, Puerto del Rosario, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Funchal
Sailing Season: November 10 to April 24

AIDAstella
Capacity: 2,192 guests
Built: 2013
Homeport: Tenerife and Gran Canaria (Spain)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries to the Canary Islands and Madeira that also feature visits to destinations in Morocco
Sailing Season: November 5 to March 30

Northern and Western Europe

AIDAnova
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Alternating week-long cruises to either Germany, France, England, Belgium and the Netherlands or to Denmark and Norway
Sailing Season: November 11 to May 4

Caribbean

AIDAperla
Capacity: 3,250 guests
Built: 2017
Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados) and La Romana (Dominican Republic)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Guadeloupe and more
Sailing Season: November 9 to April 4

AIDAluna
Capacity: 2,030 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: La Romana (Dominican Republic) and Montego Bay (Jamaica)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, St. Maarten, Martinique and more
Sailing Season: November 4 to February 24

AIDAdiva
Capacity: 2,030 guests
Built: 2007
Homeports: La Romana (Dominican Republic), Fort de France (Martinique) and Montego Bay (Jamaica)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Belize, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, Tortola, Aruba, and more
Sailing Season: November 11 to March 2

Seychelles and the Indian Ocean

AIDAblu
Capacity: 2,174 guests
Built: 2010
Homeport: Port Louis (Mauritius) and Mahé (Seychelles)
Length: 14 to 25 nights
Itineraries: Regular 14-night cruises to Mauritius, the Seychelles and Madagascar visiting Mahé, Port Louis, Diego Suarez, Nosy Be and Réunion
Sailing Season: November 21 to March 30

Middle East

AIDAprima
Capacity: 3,250 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Different seven-night cruises that can be combined into two-week itineraries visiting Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates
Sailing Season: November 10 to April 5

World Cruise and Long Roundtrip Cruises from Germany

AIDAsol
Capacity: 2,174 guests
Built: 2011
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: 117 nights
Itineraries: Round-the-world cruise visiting a total of 43 ports across South America, the South Pacific, Australia, the Indian Ocean, Africa and more
Sailing Season: October 27 to February 21

AIDAmar
Capacity: 2,174 guests
Built: 2012
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: 21 to 44 nights
Itineraries: Long roundtrip cruises from Germany, sailing to the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and Western Europe
Sailing Season: November 12 to April 10

Asia and the Pacific

AIDAbella
Capacity: 2,030
Built: 2008
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: 21 to 44 nights
Itineraries: Long roundtrip cruises from Germany, sailing to the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and Western Europe
Sailing Season: November 12 to March 5

