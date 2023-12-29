AIDA Has Expansive Deployment for Winter 2023-24

AIDA Cruises is ready for an expansive winter season in 2023-24.

The Caribbean and Northern Europe are also seeing significant deployment from Carnival’s German brand, with four ships, while the rest of the fleet is deployed globally.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for 2023-2024. Here’s the breakdown:

Canary Islands and Mediterranean

AIDAcosma

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Tenerife and Gran Canaria (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Canary Islands and Madeira visiting Arrecife, Puerto del Rosario, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Funchal

Sailing Season: November 10 to April 24

AIDAstella

Capacity: 2,192 guests

Built: 2013

Homeport: Tenerife and Gran Canaria (Spain)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries to the Canary Islands and Madeira that also feature visits to destinations in Morocco

Sailing Season: November 5 to March 30

Northern and Western Europe

AIDAnova

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Hamburg (Germany)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Alternating week-long cruises to either Germany, France, England, Belgium and the Netherlands or to Denmark and Norway

Sailing Season: November 11 to May 4

Caribbean

AIDAperla

Capacity: 3,250 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados) and La Romana (Dominican Republic)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Guadeloupe and more

Sailing Season: November 9 to April 4

AIDAluna

Capacity: 2,030 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: La Romana (Dominican Republic) and Montego Bay (Jamaica)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, St. Maarten, Martinique and more

Sailing Season: November 4 to February 24

AIDAdiva

Capacity: 2,030 guests

Built: 2007

Homeports: La Romana (Dominican Republic), Fort de France (Martinique) and Montego Bay (Jamaica)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Belize, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, Tortola, Aruba, and more

Sailing Season: November 11 to March 2

Seychelles and the Indian Ocean

AIDAblu

Capacity: 2,174 guests

Built: 2010

Homeport: Port Louis (Mauritius) and Mahé (Seychelles)

Length: 14 to 25 nights

Itineraries: Regular 14-night cruises to Mauritius, the Seychelles and Madagascar visiting Mahé, Port Louis, Diego Suarez, Nosy Be and Réunion

Sailing Season: November 21 to March 30

Middle East

AIDAprima

Capacity: 3,250 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Different seven-night cruises that can be combined into two-week itineraries visiting Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates

Sailing Season: November 10 to April 5

World Cruise and Long Roundtrip Cruises from Germany

AIDAsol

Capacity: 2,174 guests

Built: 2011

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Length: 117 nights

Itineraries: Round-the-world cruise visiting a total of 43 ports across South America, the South Pacific, Australia, the Indian Ocean, Africa and more

Sailing Season: October 27 to February 21

AIDAmar

Capacity: 2,174 guests

Built: 2012

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Length: 21 to 44 nights

Itineraries: Long roundtrip cruises from Germany, sailing to the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and Western Europe

Sailing Season: November 12 to April 10

Asia and the Pacific

AIDAbella

Capacity: 2,030

Built: 2008

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

