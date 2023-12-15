Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

AIDA Announces 2025-26 Winter Programs

AIDA

AIDA has announced its itineraries for the 2025-26 winter season. Destinations including the Caribbean, South Africa and the Canary Islands are now available for booking. Cruises to Northern Europe are also available, according to a press release.

Of note, the AIDAstella will sail in Mauritius and the Seychelles as well as South Africa.

Cruises in the Caribbean are offered by the AIDAperla, and, for the first time, also by the AIDAblu and tha AIDAsol.

Arabian Gulf voyages will happen aboard the AIDAprima. Destinations will include Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman.

The AIDAcosma and AIDAmar will sail in the Canary Islands.

Between November 2025 and April 2026, the AIDAnova will sail from Hamburg to Norway and the metropolises of Western Europe, the company said.

AIDA will also offer Globetrotter tours, where guests can combine a variety of destinations. The AIDAblu sails from Corfu to the Caribbean, the AIDAprima from Hamburg to Dubai and the AIDAstella from Antalya or Cape Town to the Indian Ocean.

When booking at the AIDA PREMIUM rate, travelers will receive an Early Bird Plus discount of up to 900 euros for winter departures in 2025-26 if they book by April 30, 2025.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.