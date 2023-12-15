AIDA Announces 2025-26 Winter Programs

AIDA has announced its itineraries for the 2025-26 winter season. Destinations including the Caribbean, South Africa and the Canary Islands are now available for booking. Cruises to Northern Europe are also available, according to a press release.

Of note, the AIDAstella will sail in Mauritius and the Seychelles as well as South Africa.

Cruises in the Caribbean are offered by the AIDAperla, and, for the first time, also by the AIDAblu and tha AIDAsol.

Arabian Gulf voyages will happen aboard the AIDAprima. Destinations will include Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman.

The AIDAcosma and AIDAmar will sail in the Canary Islands.

Between November 2025 and April 2026, the AIDAnova will sail from Hamburg to Norway and the metropolises of Western Europe, the company said.

AIDA will also offer Globetrotter tours, where guests can combine a variety of destinations. The AIDAblu sails from Corfu to the Caribbean, the AIDAprima from Hamburg to Dubai and the AIDAstella from Antalya or Cape Town to the Indian Ocean.

When booking at the AIDA PREMIUM rate, travelers will receive an Early Bird Plus discount of up to 900 euros for winter departures in 2025-26 if they book by April 30, 2025.