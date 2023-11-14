Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Windstar Cruises Plans ‘Thankful for Travel’ Sale

Star Breeze

Windstar Cruises announced a one-week Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale dubbed “Thankful for Travel.”

The offer includes itineraries exploring the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Tahiti and more. Guests who book their cruise by December 1 can pick a perk: one free hotel night (which can be used pre- or post-cruise) or up to $1,000 onboard credit. Premium suite guests can choose an upgrade to the all-inclusive fare, which includes alcohol, Wi-Fi and all gratuities. In addition to these benefits, the offer also includes reduced deposits of five percent on all staterooms and suites.

“Family gatherings during the holidays are a perfect time to plan upcoming vacations,” said Windstar Cruises Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava. “Whether you plan your own vacation or plan together to give the gift of travel to someone else, our holiday offers are a silver lining not to miss.”

Prices start at $1,399 per guest. The Thankful for Travel sale is open from November 21 to December 1, 2023.

 

