Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady Makes Maiden Call to Darwin

Virgin's Resilient Lady calling in Darwin Australia

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady arrived at the port of Darwin for the first time on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Passengers onboard were treated to a Saltwater Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony at the Darwin Waterfront organized by Tourism NT. 

As per the maritime tradition, a plaque exchange ensued, followed by lunch onboard and a farewell, courtesy of the Darwin Port. 

The Resilient Lady, which made its debut earlier this year, arrived in Darwin during its 15-night Night Singapore, Bali and Australia sailing, which departed from Singapore on Nov. 20. 

After leaving the port of Darwin, the ship set course for Yorkeys Knowb, Australia, where it is expected to arrive on Nov. 30. The Lady is also scheduled to call in Airlie Beach before reaching Sydney on Dec. 4. 

 

