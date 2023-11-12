Variety Cruises Announces Black Friday Deals on Select Itineraries

Variety Cruises announced its Black Friday offers with discounts of up to 60 percent or no single supplement, valid on select voyages in the Seychelles, Tahiti, Cape Verde, West Africa and Greece.

Variety’s Black Friday offers are valid for bookings made November 17 through 30, 2023.

Seychelles Cruises

Sailing onboard the Pegasos, guests get to explore the wonders of Seychelles, from white sandy beaches to UNESCO Heritage Sites and local wildlife. Prices start at $2,650 for the eight-day cruise.

For voyages departing on December 23 and 30, February 10 and 24, March 4 and 18, July 6 and August 10 and 31, guests enjoy a 50 percent discount or no single supplement. For sailings departing on January 27, February 17, March 2, May 4, June 22 and August 3 and 17, guests benefit from a 35 percent discount on double occupancy or no single supplement.

Tahiti

To experience Tahito, guests can embark on Variety’s seven-night Tahiti and the Pearls of French Polynesia cruise, visiting the islands of Bora Bora, Huahine, Raiatea and Moorea. Prices start at $2,490 per person. The 50 percent discount or no single supplement applies to the seven-night sailing departing on December 1, February 2, May 10 and 24, June 21, July 5 and 26 and August 9.

Cape Verde

Variety’s Cape Verde seven-night itinerary allows guests to experience the Cape Verde architecture, food, customs and traditions. Prices start at $2,690 per person based on double occupancy. For the sailing departing on March 5, guests benefit from a 35 percent discount based on double occupancy or no single supplement.

West Africa

Sailing roundtrip from Dakar or Banjul, the two West Africa itineraries explore the waterways of Senegal and Gambia with visits to four Natural Reserves: Sine Saloum Delta, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and a birdwatcher’s paradise; Djiffere fishing village; River Gambia National Park; Wassu stone circles, another UNESCO World Heritage site; Bao Bolong Wetland Reserve and Kiang West National Park in Gambia.

Prices start at $2,690 per person based on double occupancy. For sailings departing on February 10, 12 and 17, guests enjoy a 60 percent discount or no single supplement while a 50 percent discount on double occupancy or no single supplement applies on sailings departing December 23, 25, 30, January 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22 and 27.

Variety’s guests can also explore other spring and summer offers, including the Historical Greece Cruise: Antiquity to Byzantium; Cycladic Highlights: Jewels of the Cyclades; Greece on Foot: Hiking Cruise: The Classical Greece and more.