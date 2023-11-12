Variety Brings Back West Africa Itineraries and Launches a Cultural Hub

Variety Cruises is relaunching its West Africa itineraries for the first time since the pandemic and opening a cultural hub in the community, according to a press release.

The two eight-day itineraries are roundtrips from either Dakar or Banzul, sailing through the Rivers of Gambia and Senegal. Sailing on a small boat with a capacity of 44 guests, travelers get the chance to immerse themselves more deeply in a destination exploring the local culture and customs.

Guests onboard the Harmony G will have the chance to enjoy wildlife viewing along the West African coast and upstream the Gambia River and visit a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and a birdwatcher’s paradise, Djiffere fishing village, the River Gambia National Park. Prices for the itineraries start at $2,690 per person.

In addition to launching West Africa itineraries, Variety Cruises has also expanded the Lamin Koto School in The Gambia, which the company helped build in 2011. The new cultural hub, The Rose Museum( ROSE stands for Real Objects Spread Education) will provide independently driven electricity and connectivity and will serve as a community gathering place, with an open-door policy for all.

The inauguration of The Rose Museum is scheduled to take place on the sixth day of the seven-day Rivers of West Africa Cruise, December 23, 2023.