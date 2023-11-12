Uniworld Announces 2024 President’s Cruise

According to a press release, the special “Castles Along the Rhine” voyage departs on June 16, 2024, sailing from Basel to Amsterdam aboard the company’s new ship, the S.S. Victoria. Guests will have ample time for onboard activities, including chatting with Bettridge and other surprises.

“Traveling with our incredible guests is always something that I look forward to, and I’m thrilled to do so next year on our beautiful new ship, the S.S. Victoria for my 2024 President’s Cruise,” says Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld.

“We’ll be setting sail on one of our most popular itineraries along the Rhine River with exciting new twists and surprises, including exclusive experiences both onboard and onshore, plus a lavish new ship experience that our loyalists won’t want to miss.”

The eight-day “Castles Along the Rhine” itinerary takes travelers on a cruise along the Rhine River, with Germany on one side and France on the other, admiring towns and castles along the way. The sailing includes a visit to Alsace; an insider’s look at the Marksburg Castle; exploring cities such as Cologne and Strasbourg; discovering Rüdesheim; tasting wines in the villages where the grapes are grown and more. Travelers have the option to choose a pre-cruise extension in Lake Lucerne, and a post-cruise extension in Amsterdam, both lasting three days.

The S.S. Victoria will enter service in 2024 with the capacity to host 110 guests in 55 luxurious accommodations.