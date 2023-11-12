Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Uniworld Announces 2024 President’s Cruise

SS Victoria

According to a press release, the special “Castles Along the Rhine” voyage departs on June 16, 2024, sailing from Basel to Amsterdam aboard the company’s new ship, the S.S. Victoria. Guests will have ample time for onboard activities, including chatting with Bettridge and other surprises.

“Traveling with our incredible guests is always something that I look forward to, and I’m thrilled to do so next year on our beautiful new ship, the S.S. Victoria for my 2024 President’s Cruise,” says Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld.

“We’ll be setting sail on one of our most popular itineraries along the Rhine River with exciting new twists and surprises, including exclusive experiences both onboard and onshore, plus a lavish new ship experience that our loyalists won’t want to miss.”

The eight-day “Castles Along the Rhine” itinerary takes travelers on a cruise along the Rhine River, with Germany on one side and France on the other, admiring towns and castles along the way. The sailing includes a visit to Alsace; an insider’s look at the Marksburg Castle; exploring cities such as Cologne and Strasbourg; discovering Rüdesheim; tasting wines in the villages where the grapes are grown and more. Travelers have the option to choose a pre-cruise extension in Lake Lucerne, and a post-cruise extension in Amsterdam, both lasting three days.

The S.S. Victoria will enter service in 2024 with the capacity to host 110 guests in 55 luxurious accommodations.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.