Seven Seas Grandeur Makes Inaugural Visit to Dubrovnik

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’s newest ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur, made its maiden call to Dubrovnik on November 16, 2023, according to a press release.

The new ship began its first voyage on November 14 from Ancona following its delivery from Fincantieri.

The Seven Seas Grandeur is the third cruise ship in this series that Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has built for Regent Seven Seas and the last of the Explorer class. The shipyard delivered the Seven Seas Explorer in 2016 and the Seven Seas Splendor in 2020.

Sailing from Miami this winter, the cruise ship will visit Caribbean destinations such as Costa Maya, Mexico, Great Stirrup Cay, and the Bahamas.

The representatives of Dubrovnik Port Authority welcomed the cruise ship to Dubrovnik and exchanged plaques with Captain Luciano Montesanto.