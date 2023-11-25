Seaspan Shipyards Contributes Over $5.7 Billion to Canada’s GDP

Seaspan Shipyards has contributed over $5.7 billion to Canada’s GDP through its shipbuilding and refit services and will contribute an additional $20.7 billion through 2035, according to a recent socio-economic report conducted by Deloitte Canada.

The report highlights the significant economic benefits of rebuilding the shipbuilding industry in Canada since the introduction of the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

In addition to the GDP contributions over the last 12 years, the report also highlights that Seaspan’s activities have also helped create over 7,000 jobs annually. By 2035, this figure is expected to grow to nearly 11,000 jobs annually.

“As Canada’s partner under the NSS, Seaspan is transforming our shipbuilding and marine industries through innovation, partnerships and developing world-class talent. The economic contributions of this work are evident locally, regionally and across the country,” said John McCarthy, CEO of Seaspan Shipyards. “Over the next year alone, we will be adding hundreds of people to our team to help us deliver on our promise of ships built in Canada, by Canadians. As we continue to invest in our people, facilities and drive improvements in how we design, build, and repair ships, Seaspan will remain a significant contributor to the Canadian economy for decades to come and a preferred employer for those looking to work in the maritime industry in British Columbia.”

Seaspan has now awarded $2.4 billion in contracts under its NSS shipbuilding activities throughout the country. Under the NSS, the company is currently building the federal non-combat fleet of vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Coast Guard (CCG). Seaspan’s order book also includes two Joint Support Ships and one Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel which are currently under construction.