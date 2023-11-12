Seabourn Unveils Additional Dishes for Solis

Seabourn revealed additional dishes for Solis, the new dining venue serving Mediterranean cuisine inspired by the destinations visited.

One of Seabourn’s culinary talents bringing the Solis concept to fruition is Master Chef and Culinary Partner Anton “Tony” Egger.

“As the mastermind behind two of Seabourn’s most popular onboard dining concepts, Earth & Ocean and Sushi, Chef Tony brings to Seabourn both Michelin-level skills and his passion for travel and culinary,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“Tony has a remarkable record of success introducing new culinary experiences and partnerships. I am so proud to support his creative energy as he and our extraordinary team shape Solis into an experience our guests will love.”

Set to launch on the Seabourn Quest in January 2024, Solis will offer “lighter, fresher, and healthier cuisine” from Mediterranean countries, including the coasts of France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Croatia, Morocco, Malta and Turkey.

The new dishes include:

Bistecca Alla Fiorentina – Tuscan Style 32 oz Beef Porterhouse Steak;

Horiatiki Greek Village Salad – Barrel-aged feta cheese with cucumbers, Batala tomatoes, pickled red shallots, oregano and fresh mint;

Fresh Tomato Tart – Boquerones, roasted garlic, oven-roasted eggplant puree and green olives.

“When people think of classic ‘French cuisine,’ for instance, it’s often more Parisian, drenched with butter and cream. But olive oil reigns in the south of France because it is so much warmer along the Mediterranean. Coastal cuisine is a popular diet and the basis for a lot of healthy living. That gives us a lot of inspiration,” said Egger.

Chef Egger’s menu for Solis will include signature dishes and daily specialties inspired by destinations. The menu will also include complimentary fine wines and premium selections from coastal regions available by the glass or bottle.