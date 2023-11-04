Seabourn Announces Annual ‘Black Friday Sail’

Seabourn announced its annual “Black Friday Sail.” The promotion will offer value-added benefits on select 2024 ultra-luxury ocean and expedition voyages, including a two-category veranda suite upgrade, up to $2,000 per suite shipboard credit, and 50% reduced deposits.

The promotional campaign will be available until November 27, 2023, the company said in a press release.

“Our Black Friday Sail is one of the most exclusive ‘sails’ during the holiday season, where guests can take advantage of these exceptional, value-added benefits,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“Travel is the ultimate gift and there’s nothing better than a Seabourn ultra-luxury voyage, where guests can unwrap the gift of effortless travel to any of the seven continents when they sail with us. We’re proud to provide the gift of unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ to our extraordinary guests.”

Travelers who participate in The Black Friday Sail promotion can select from almost 400 global itineraries across Seabourn’s fleet of cruise ships. Destinations include Antarctica, the Arctic, the South Pacific, the Kimberley region in Australia, and the Northwest Passage, all aboard the new expedition ships Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.

Guests could also choose to explore destinations in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Alaska on Seabourn’s ocean ships.

Among the voyages available with The Black Friday Sail are the 11-day The Great White Continent, the 15-day Isles of Papua New Guinea, the 10-day Spain & Moroccan Gems, and the 7-day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage.