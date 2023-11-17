Seabourn Announces 129-Day 2026 World Cruise

Seabourn announced its “2026 World Cruise – Ring of Fire: Hidden Gems,” visiting 63 destinations in 14 countries onboard the Seabourn Sojourn, departing Los Angeles on January 6, 2026.

Sailing for 129 days, the Seabourn Sojourn will take guests to explore the volcanic islands of the South Pacific, circumnavigate the Australian coast and cruise the islands of Japan before crossing the North Pacific to Glacier Bay National Park, according to a statement.

“Our 2026 World Cruise is a masterful mosaic of moments, designed for guests to uncover the hidden gems of the Ring of Fire while enjoying the comfort of Seabourn’s signature, ultra-luxury services. Whether they choose to sail the full journey or on one of our shorter segments, our guests will discover a world of hidden gems that very few individuals have ever experienced,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “In addition to offering an unforgettable itinerary, we also worked very hard to provide a number of new amenities to deliver an unparalleled and best-ever value for our guests. We invite our extraordinary guests to join us on this voyage that will transcend the boundaries of ultra-luxury travel and provide numerous out-of-the-ordinary experiences.”

On its way from Los Angeles to Sydney, the ship will visit Honolulu, Bora Bora and Tahiti (Papeete), with an overnight in Auckland, New Zealand. Guests will have the chance to explore 14 Australian ports, indulging in overnight stays in Sydney and Melbourne. After exploring ports in Asia including Hong Kong and Hualien, Taiwan, the Sojourn will make its maiden calls to Akita and Miyako, Japan.

After an overnight in Tokyo, the ship will set sail on a transpacific voyage headed for Alaska’s Last Frontier.

Guests booking on or before February 28, 2024, will receive 10 percent off the total price.