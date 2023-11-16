Royal Caribbean Appoints Diane Chiang as APAC Sales Director

Royal Caribbean announced the appointment of Diane Chiang as its new APAC sales director, according to a press release.

Having joined the company in 2007 as a Business Analyst, Chiang has built a successful career at Royal Caribbean. She was later appointed Revenue Manager, where she focused on commercial business strategy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chiang played a crucial role in collaborating with local government authorities and helped Royal Caribbean’s global operations team to plan and execute the safe resumption of cruise operations in Singapore.

In her new position, Chiang will lead the sales team driving the growth of Royal Caribbean’s business in Singapore and the entire region.

“There is tremendous potential in the Asia Pacific region for the cruise industry, and Diane is well-placed to help Royal Caribbean expand our growth. As the largest cruise line in the world, Royal Caribbean takes guests on unforgettable journeys across the globe, on our game-changing ships that make the journey as much a holiday as the destination. Already we are seeing the trend of our local fans exploring sailings in other regions from the history and culture of Europe, the wonders of Alaska and the charm of the Caribbean, and also eagerly awaiting adventures on Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas which will set sail next year. Diane and the wider sales team will build on our strong relationships with the trade industry as well as welcome new partnership opportunities, including online and social platforms to reach the new audiences which will be critical to tapping this demand,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.