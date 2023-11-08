Ras Al Khaimah and Oman Partner for Cross-Destination Tourism

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Oman Tourism Development Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cross-destination tourism between the Musandam Governorate, Sultanate of Oman and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The memorandum was signed in London on Tuesday, November 7, between Raki Phillips, chief executive officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Dr. Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi, chief executive officer of OMRAN Group during a signing ceremony held at the World Travel Market.

The agreement will see both parties working together to promote Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam, attract more international visitors and create opportunities for travelers to visit both destinations in a single trip.

“This first-of-its-kind agreement is built upon a formidable synergy between Ras Al Khaimah and the neighboring Musandam Governorate. We look forward to working together with OMRAN on cross-destination promotions which will not only showcase each of our destinations’ distinct tourism offerings but also raise awareness among international visitors about the wide range of tourism attractions in the Middle East,” said Philips.

Al Mahrouqi added: “It gives us great pleasure to partner with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. This MoU underscores the pivotal role tourism authorities play in championing natural assets and cultural heritage. Through our joint efforts, we aim to craft distinctive and innovative experiences for global travelers, further enhancing the allure of our region.”