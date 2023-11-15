Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Quark Expeditions Announces Up to 50% Black Friday Sale

Ultramarine

Quark Expeditions has launched its Up to 50% Black Friday Sale, the cruise line’s biggest annual promotion. The offer will be valid from November 13 to November 27, 2023.

“Our Black Friday Sale is a great promotion for travelers who dream of exploring the Arctic or Antarctic in the next year or shortly thereafter,” said Thomas Lennartz, vice president of sales and client experience at Quark Expeditions. “Due to the continued popularity of polar adventures, some of our seasons are almost fully booked with few remaining berths available.”

The Black Friday Sale includes up to 50% off select Antarctic 2023/24 departures, 40% off select Arctic 2024 voyages, free cabin upgrades on select Antarctic 24/25 bookings, an additional 10% off all Arctic 2024 and Antarctic 24/25 voyages when paid in full at time of booking, up to 30% on all other seasons, and limited cabins available.

“History has taught us that berths on polar voyages sell quickly during the annual Black Friday extravaganza,” Lennartz said. “We encourage travelers to book while cabins are still available.”

