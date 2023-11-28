Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Princess: Largest Casino Ever on Sun Princess

Sun Princess Casino

Princess Cruises’ upcoming ship, the Sun Princess, will host the largest casino ever built by the cruise line, according to a press release.

Set to debut when the Sun Princess sets sail in February 2024, the Princess Casino will feature 50 percent more space and 30 percent more machines compared to the line’s Royal Class ships.

Located on deck 8, the Princess Casino offers over 200 of the newest and most popular slots and video poker games, live table games with progressive jackpots and more. Included in the casino will be a “Buffalo Zone,” bringing popular games by Aristocrat to the newest Princess ship.

“Casino lovers, high rollers, or simply those wanting to try a hand during their vacation will be stunned by the new Princess Casino onboard Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess has embraced the casino experience and is proud to offer such exciting gaming surrounded by absolutely world-class dining and entertainment.”

Key Enhancements of the Princess Casino Include: 

  • Nearly 9,000 square feet, 227 slot machines and 13 live tables;
  • Newest gaming seating available for both slot and table game players;
  • New linked blackjack and poker table progressives;
  • High-limit slot area;
  • Interactive audio-visual experiences throughout the casino

 

The Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. 

 

