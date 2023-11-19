Princess Cruises Launches Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Princess Cruises launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, offering three savings opportunities with up to 50 percent off 2024 and 2025 vacations, 50 percent off deposits, and the chance for third and fourth guests to sail for free, according to a press release.e.

From now through Thursday, November 30, the 50 percent off sale is valid on all fare types, including the Princess Plus and Princess Premier exclusive packages with amenities such as WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more. Travelers get to enjoy even greater savings of up to 65 percent if the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

In addition to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, guests can take advantage of a limited-time promotion running through December 12, offering guests 50 percent off cruise fares and 50 percent off deposits on sailings of 45 days or fewer.

Guests can choose among a variety of itineraries exploring the Mediterranean, Alaska, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaiian Islands, Tahiti, California Coast, Northern Europe, British Isles, Greenland, South America and Antarctica and even World Cruises.

The Princess Cruises Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale ends on Nov. 30, 2023, and is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia.