Ports of Madeira Wins Best European Cruise Destination Again

Double Call in Madeira

The Ports of Madeira has won the Best European Cruise Destination award for the second year in a row, according to a press release.

Nominated ports included Madeira, Athens, Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Lisbon, London, Monte Carlo, Nice, Oslo and Rome. The World Cruise Awards 2023 Gala Ceremony was held at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on October 15 gathering faces from the cruise sector, the media and clients from all over the world.

“This distinction is a source of great pride for us and for the region, reflecting the success of the strategy carried out by the Regional Government of Madeira, through APRAM, S.A., rebuilding the confidence of cruise tourists, stimulating demand and keeping the region at the top of the list of international cruise tourism favorites,” said Rui Barreto, Regional Secretary for the Economy, who oversees Madeira’s ports.

“This award will certainly bear very positive fruit for the future and is undoubtedly a stimulus for our teams, a recognition of the work that has been done by all the agents in the sector. It’s also an award for the Madeirans who happily follow the presence of cruise tourism in our region, especially at times like the end of the year, when records are traditionally broken for visits and stays.”

During the 2022-23 season, Madeira’s ports recorded a high level of traffic, with 557,824 passengers (284,056 in the previous season), which represents a growth of 104 percent compared to the same period last year. 

 

