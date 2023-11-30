Port of Halifax Ends 2023 Cruise Season with 301,000 passengers

The Port of Halifax concluded the 2023 cruise season on November 9 with the departure of the Silver Shadow. The port saw 301,000 passengers and 178 vessel calls from 28 cruise lines, according to a press release.

In 2023, the port surpassed 5.5 million passengers to Halifax since 1980 and observed an increase in cruise calls during June, July, and August.

“The need for sustainable development and delivering authentic experiences are among the key takeaways from the 2023 Halifax cruise season,” said Captain Allan Gray, president and CEO, Halifax Port Authority.

“There is a lot happening with cruise in Halifax. This includes the work we are doing to further develop our destination and overall cruise experience in a way that is sustainable and complements the surrounding community.”