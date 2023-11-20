Ponant’s Commandant Charcot to Explore Earth’s Northernmost Point

Ponant announced that in 2024 Le Commandant Charcot will trace the path of explorer Umberto Nobile to Earth’s northernmost point during an expedition focusing on scientific discovery.

Departing on September 6, 2024, this will mark the first-ever voyage along the transarctic maritime route, from the Bering Strait to the land of Svalbard and the Beaufort Sea in an attempt to reach both the Magnetic and Geographic North Poles.

The 21-day expedition will be led by acclaimed adventurer Alban Michon and American photo ambassador Cindy Miller Hopkins, including a team of around 20 scientists with various areas of expertise. During this mission, Le Commandant Charcot will serve as a floating research center with two onboard laboratories, a meteorological station and a helipad and helicopter used to help with scouting and research, helping guests better understand the polar world and participate in investigations that contribute to scientific research.