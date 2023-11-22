P&O Cruises Launches Black Friday Offer

P&O Cruises launched its Black Friday promotion, offering savings of up to 20 percent on selected voyages booked by November 27, 2023.
Applicable on inside cabins on selected departures between March 15, 2024, and November 30, 2024, itineraries include Northern Europe City Escapes as well as cruises to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean and the Norwegian fjords.
Example itineraries include:
- A 16-night Caribbean Transatlantic cruise onboard the Arvia departing on March 15, 2024, with calls in Castries (Saint Lucia), Basseterre (Saint Kitts), St Maarten, Tenerife and La Coruña.
- A seven-night Norwegian Fjords adventure onboard the Iona departing Southampton on April 27, 2024, with ports of call in Stavanger, Olden, Ålesund and Haugesund.
- A three-night Belgian Short Break cruise onboard the Aurora departing on November 22, 2024, with ports of call in Madeira, La Palma and Fuerteventura.
- A 14-night Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands cruise onboard the Iona departing Southampton on March 16, 2024, with calls in Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Seville (from Cadiz) and Lisbon.