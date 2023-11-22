P&O Cruises Launches Black Friday Offer

P&O Cruises launched its Black Friday promotion, offering savings of up to 20 percent on selected voyages booked by November 27, 2023.

Applicable on inside cabins on selected departures between March 15, 2024, and November 30, 2024, itineraries include Northern Europe City Escapes as well as cruises to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean and the Norwegian fjords.

Example itineraries include: