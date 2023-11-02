Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Food Costs Down 30%

Part of a company-wide effort to cut costs, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has seen the three-brand cruise company make significant efforts when it comes to food costs on a per passenger basis.

“I’m particularly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish so far this year in the area of food costs,” said Mark Kempa, CFO, speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call.

“Since the fourth quarter of 2022, we have reduced these costs per passenger day by nearly 30 percent, significantly outpacing the easing and food inflation seen in the broader market,” Kempa told Wall Street Analysts.

“These are just a few of the many examples where we have been able to drive significant savings while still preserving the exceptional guest experience and superior service levels that our guests value.”

The company spent approximately $88 million on food in the third quarter, compared to $77 million in 2022, but carried more guests, at 740,658 compared to 526,838 in 2022.