Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Cancelling Israel Calls for 2024

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has cancelled Israel calls not only for the remainder of 2023, but for all of 2024.

“It will be a while before people are comfortable going back to Israel which is why we are canceling all Israel calls in 2024,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO, speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call.

“We are more bullish about the ability to return to places like Egypt and other places in the Middle East,” Sommer said.

“And quite frankly, we don’t go to that many places in the Middle East, as part of our normal cruise (deployment) … We’re relatively optimistic that the scope and nature of this will not in any way meaningfully impact our 2024 targets,” he said.

Sommer said that Israel calls would be replaced and the company had seen some close-in impact on bookings in the Eastern Mediterranean as a result.

“When we talk about the Eastern Med there have been a few more than normal close-in cancellations,” he said.