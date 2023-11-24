Norwegian Cancels Most 2025 Cruises on Norwegian Sun

Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled sailings on the Norwegian Sun between March and November 2025, according to a letter sent to travel advisors and booked guests.

“As a result of a fleet redeployment, Norwegian Sun’s sailings from March 28, 2025 through and including November 3, 2025 have been canceled,” the company said.

The cancellations amount to 22 sailings, and Norwegian was quick to note the Norwegian Sky will be offering similar cruises during the same timeframe.

The sailings ranged from week-long cruises to two weeks and more, in Europe and the Middle East.

The ship’s current published deployment ends in late March 2025 in Singapore.