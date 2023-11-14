New Brazil Cruise Market Report Out Now

The 2024 Brazil Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available for immediate download.

The all-new 50+ page report detailed South America’s largest cruise market, with key statistics outlining now only 2023-24 and 2024-25 but going back to the start of the modern-day industry in Brazil and detailing the positives over the years as well as the challenges facing the market.

The report offers an insightful breakdown of the Brazilian cruise market, featuring key metrics such as operator details, berths, and capacity.

Exclusive one-on-one interviews with major cruise brands operating in Brazil provide readers with unique perspectives from industry leaders.

One of the highlights of the Cruise Industry News 2024 Brazil Market Report is its in-depth coverage of port development and terminal Requests for Proposals (RFPs). The PDF isn’t limited to statistics; it includes articles on various aspects of the industry, offering readers a holistic view of the Brazilian cruise market.

Key components of the report include:

Year-by-year Brazilian market capacity analysis from 2007 through the 2024-25 cruise season.

Updated data derived from original and independent research conducted by CIN’s editorial team.

Exclusive interviews with top executives from major cruise brands operating in Brazil.

Articles profiling all major brands and companies in the market, incorporating exclusive one-on-one interviews.

Market data illustrating supply projections and capacity outlook.

Anticipated key developments for 2024 and insights into what to expect in 2025 and beyond in Brazil.

Port news and infrastructure planning reports, including a detailed map of ports, with input from port executives on future potential.

Market capacity breakdown by ship and operator, supplemented by historical data.

For those seeking a comprehensive understanding of the Brazilian cruise market, the 2024 Brazil Market Report stands as an invaluable resource.