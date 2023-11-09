Twitter Facebook Linkedin

MSC World America Equipped with LNG Fuel Tanks

1. MSC WORLD AMERICA - LNG TANKS INSTALLATION - CREDIT IVAN SARFATTI

MSC Cruises announced that liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel tanks were recently installed on the MSC World America, which is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Linden Coppell, vice president of sustainability and ESG at MSC Cruises, said: “LNG is an important step forward in our ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and we’re looking forward to base for the first time in the United States a ship powered by the fuel.  LNG is a fuel in transition and poised to make way for bio-LNG and synthetic LNG as they become available at scale as part of our decarbonization journey.”

1. MSC WORLD AMERICA - LNG TANKS INSTALLATION - CREDIT IVAN SARFATTI

The construction of MSC Cruises’ 23rd ship total and its third LNG-powered vessel began in October 2022. The MSC World Europa is set to launch in April 2025 and be based at the brand’s new terminal at PortMiami, Florida.

The company’s newest ship will operate seven-night itineraries in the Caribbean Sea during its inaugural season. All MSC World Europa’s sailing will include calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private island in the Bahamas.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.