MSC World America Equipped with LNG Fuel Tanks

MSC Cruises announced that liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel tanks were recently installed on the MSC World America, which is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Linden Coppell, vice president of sustainability and ESG at MSC Cruises, said: “LNG is an important step forward in our ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and we’re looking forward to base for the first time in the United States a ship powered by the fuel. LNG is a fuel in transition and poised to make way for bio-LNG and synthetic LNG as they become available at scale as part of our decarbonization journey.”

The construction of MSC Cruises’ 23rd ship total and its third LNG-powered vessel began in October 2022. The MSC World Europa is set to launch in April 2025 and be based at the brand’s new terminal at PortMiami, Florida.

The company’s newest ship will operate seven-night itineraries in the Caribbean Sea during its inaugural season. All MSC World Europa’s sailing will include calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private island in the Bahamas.