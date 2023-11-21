Miss Universe Philippines Receives the ‘Spirit of Carnival’ Award

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee received the “Spirit of Carnival” award during the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition.

Carnival Cruise Line’s President Christine Duffy announced Dee as this year’s award recipient during the live finale in El Salvador and broadcast internationally on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“Inspired by her two siblings with autism, Michelle has made autism acceptance, inclusivity and education her mission. At Carnival, we want everyone on our ships to feel welcome, and we were the first and only cruise line to be certified as sensory inclusive,” said Duffy. “I know 13,000 Filipino crew members are going to be very excited by her selection.”

Dee is the fourth Miss Universe delegate to receive the “Spirit of Carnival” award, after Miss Universe Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko, Miss Universe Bahamas Chantel O’Brian and Miss Universe Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez.

Miss Universe Philippines has been Autism Society Philippines’ Goodwill Ambassador since 2019. She holds a degree in psychology from De La Salle University in Manila and also serves as the president of the Inner Peace Foundation which promotes spiritual enlightenment.