Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Miss Universe Philippines Receives the ‘Spirit of Carnival’ Award

Michelle Dee

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee received the “Spirit of Carnival” award during the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition.

Carnival Cruise Line’s President Christine Duffy announced Dee as this year’s award recipient during the live finale in El Salvador and broadcast internationally on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“Inspired by her two siblings with autism, Michelle has made autism acceptance, inclusivity and education her mission. At Carnival, we want everyone on our ships to feel welcome, and we were the first and only cruise line to be certified as sensory inclusive,” said Duffy. “I know 13,000 Filipino crew members are going to be very excited by her selection.”

Dee is the fourth Miss Universe delegate to receive the “Spirit of Carnival” award, after Miss Universe Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko, Miss Universe Bahamas Chantel O’Brian and Miss Universe Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez.

Miss Universe Philippines has been Autism Society Philippines’ Goodwill Ambassador since 2019. She holds a degree in psychology from De La Salle University in Manila and also serves as the president of the Inner Peace Foundation which promotes spiritual enlightenment.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.