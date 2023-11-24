Meyer Picks Up Offshore Market Order

Meyer Werft announced that it has achieved its entry into the growing offshore converter platform business.

The yard said it is now carrying out the majority of the steel work for converter platforms destined for the DolWin4 and BorWin4 offshore connections as well as BalWin1 and BalWin2. All connections and platforms for green electricity are located in the North Sea. The yard is laying the technical foundation for a green power supply using wind energy and thus a sustainable future.

For the first time in the world, the Papenburg shipyard is using the laser hybrid welding process in the construction of DC platforms.

Other competences in the Group will also be used for this order: ND Coatings, for example, will be responsible for the very demanding preservation process.

“This order is a milestone for us in our entry into the construction of converter platforms, which we will also build at Neptun Werft in Rostock in the future. This successful expansion of our product portfolio secures knowledge and employment at our German shipyards and at the same time makes a decisive contribution to the energy transition,” said Jan Meyer. As Chief Business Innovation Officer, he will be responsible for the development of new business areas, including the new offshore wind business area.

“We are delighted to have found new customers for a new Meyer Group product with our expertise and capacities. We firmly believe in this new market,” added Managing Director Thomas Weigend.

The converter platforms will be manufactured at the Spanish shipyard Dragados, which works on behalf of the German company Amperion.

“With Meyer Werft, we have another competent partner on board alongside Dragados. We are particularly pleased that the majority of our platforms will now be manufactured in Germany,” noted Peter Barth, managing director at Amprion Offshore.

Meyer Werft is supplying steel block sections with a volume of almost 6000 ton of steel each for DolWin4 and BorWin4 and around 15,500 tons of steel each for BalWin1/BalWin2. The volume of steel thus corresponds roughly to that of a large cruise ship. Deliveries of the components are planned for the period from autumn 2024 to spring 2027.