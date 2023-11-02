Hurtigruten Partners with Arctic Umiaq Line in Greenland

Hurtigruten Norway has partnered with Arctic Umiaq Line (AUL) to drive sustainable tourism in Greenland, according to a statement.

Hurtigruten Norway and AUL, which has been serving the Greenlandic west coast for over 200 years, will work together to promote responsible travel and tourism. The two brands will develop a product that is aimed at global travelers instead of just locals, with a range of onboard experiences and excursion offerings in various destinations.

“Our extensive experience in coastal cruising along distinctive shorelines positions us to safeguard the coasts and the people inhabiting them, all while crafting unparalleled experiences for our guests. Through our expansive global network, we aspire to introduce more individuals to Greenland’s west coast treasures in partnership with Arctic Umiaq Line,” said Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten Norway.

AUL operates a single ship serving 12 communities in Greenland.

Through three immersive sailings, guests will get to experience Greenland with an English-speaking guide and gain an intimate understanding of community life and coastal culture.

Hurtigruten is promoting Arctic Umiaq Line’s three Greenland itineraries:

A 15-day Full Greenland Voyage accessing both southern and northern Greenland;

A nine-day North Greenland Voyage, sailing roundtrip from Nuuk and visiting the Disko Bay region;

A seven-day South Greenland Voyage from the fjords of Nuuk to Tasermiuk fjord.

The itineraries also include excursions such as glamping at Camp Kangiusaq, whale and iceberg safaris with champagne, guided walks and several culinary experiences in local restaurants along the coast.

“Our sailings are as much about the people you meet as the sights you see. These are authentic sailings where nine out of ten of our passengers are native Greenlanders,” said Arctic Umiaq Line CEO JensJakob Sandgreen.