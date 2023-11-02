Hurtigruten Norway Launches Three Nordic Lights Itineraries

Hurtigruten Norway announced the return of the three pre-pandemic itineraries highlighting the Nordic culture.

Two of the itineraries explore the north of Finland and the Norwegian coast, while the third, astronomy-focused sailing enables guests to learn the science behind the stars. All three itineraries include a range of excursions.

The 15-day Follow the Northern Lights: Land and Sea Tour starts from Helsinki, Finland, then sails down the Norwegian coastline to Bergen, with a land tour of Oslo. Guests can book one of the multiple departures between November and March to explore the Finnish Lapland, learn about the history of the Sámi people, cross the Arctic Circle and learn about traditional fishing and hunting heritage, with a chance to witness the majestic Aurora Borealis.

The 15-day Follow the Midnight Sun: Land and Sea Tour sails a similar route in June and July. It begins with a ferry ride from Stockholm to Helsinki, then to Finland’s northern regions before sailing down the Norwegian coast to Bergen. At this time, the Midnight Sun in the Arctic does not set below the horizon throughout the day, offering almost 24 hours of light.

The 12-day Follow the Stars: Astronomy Voyage from Bergen and back along the Norwegian coast sails in November, January, and February. On this sailing, guests can enjoy lectures from renowned astronomers including Ian Ridpath, John Mason, Sadie Jones and Tom Kerss. Travelers will learn about the Northern Lights, stars, planets, meteors as well as the myths related to the constellations.

The voyage includes visits to 34 ports, passing by over 100 fjords and over 1,000 mountains. Guests can also choose some of the optional excursions to discover the natural treasures or enjoy birdwatching. An exclusive visit to the Northern Lights Planetarium in Tromsø is also on the itinerary.