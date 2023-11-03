Holland America Reveals New Restaurant by Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Holland America Line announced plans to open Morimoto By Sea, a new dining experience aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam set to launch on the ship’s Dec. 16, 2023, sailing, according to a press release.

The venue will be the first stand-alone restaurant at sea for Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Guests will be able to enjoy Asian-inspired dishes and beverages from Chef Morimoto, the cruise line’s “Fresh Fish Ambassador.” The menu will also include fresh fish dishes in line with Holland America Line’s new Global Fresh Fish Program.

“Featuring cuisine from an esteemed culinary authority like Chef Morimoto in his signature restaurant elevates our specialty dining experience for guests on Nieuw Amsterdam,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services at Holland America Line.

“The menu showcases a symphony of flavors and the freshest ingredients, reflecting the highest standards of culinary excellence from both Holland America Line and Chef Morimoto. We’re thrilled to welcome guests there nightly on Nieuw Amsterdam.”

Morimoto By Sea will be located near the Tamarind restaurant on the Observation Deck. The menu also will include a range of beef, chicken, vegetarian and vegan options. Reservations can be made on Holland America Line’s Navigator App or onboard.

“The creation of this new restaurant has been a new and exciting experience, and I look forward to sharing my culinary passion with guests aboard Nieuw Amsterdam,” said Chef Morimoto. “Morimoto By Sea will bring exceptional flavors and one-of-a-kind dishes to guests sailing around the world with Holland America Line.”

Morimoto by Sea menu selections include: