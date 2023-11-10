Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Holland America Line Launches Black Friday Sale

Nieuw Statendam

Holland America Line has launched a Black Friday sale, which will be running from November 17 to December 1, 2023.

Guests who make reservations for certain cruises through 2025 will receive prepaid stateroom crew appreciation, up to nearly $700 per person, depending on the cruise duration, according to a press release.

The Black Friday promotional sailings also feature discounts of up to 30 percent off cruise-only fares.

Travelers can combine the Black Friday offer with Holland America Line’s Have It All premium cruise package. The package includes shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining, and Wi-Fi.

“Black Friday is synonymous with the best holiday season deals, and Holland America Line’s Black Friday Sale is no exception,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

“With included crew appreciation and reduced cruise fares, guests can take advantage of significant savings. And by adding our Have it All Package, guests can further enhance the value of their dream cruise vacation.”

Prepaid crew appreciation applies to the first and second guests in a stateroom. The Black Friday Sale includes over 800 departures for select cruises between December 2023 through select 2025 cruises. The value of gratuities varies, ranging from $112 for a seven-day cruise to $688 for a 43-day voyage per person.

Discounted cruise fares of up to 30% off are on offer for a range of global itineraries covering Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, South America, and Antarctica. This reduced fare also applies to the cruise segment of an Alaska Cruisetour, which combines an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon.

