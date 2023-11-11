Holland America Line Announces 2025 Alaska Cruisetours

Holland America Line has opened its 2025 Alaska Cruisetours for booking, offering guests a chance to explore Denali National Park and Canada’s Yukon combined with an Alaska cruise.

New for the 2025 season, Holland America Line added a new 14-day Ultimate Denali tour that includes two nights in Denali, an overnight at Homer, more Alaska city visits and a seven-day cruise, according to a statement.

With the addition of a Denali Natural History Tour to all one-night Denali itineraries, all Alaska Cruisetours now include a complimentary tour for guests in Denali National Park.

“We continue to enhance our Cruisetours to ensure we remain the number one choice for Alaska exploration, from more access to wildlife to the most overland days on a single tour,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer at Holland America Line. “For 2025 we added a new Cruisetour option, and we are now including a Denali National Park tour for all guests. For travelers who want to see the Yukon, we remain the only cruise line to offer this experience to one of the newest UNESCO World Heritage Sites.”

“Visiting the Yukon is an extraordinary experience for those seeking adventure, natural beauty, cultural enrichment and a connection with the outdoors,” said Eduardo Lafforgue, director of tourism for Tourism Yukon. “Every season, we look forward to welcoming Holland America Line guests back to the majestic Yukon.”

Highlights of Holland America Line’s 2025 Yukon and Denali Cruisetours include: