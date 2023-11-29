Global Cruises: Operating At Over 100 Ports and Counting

Global Cruises has grown from a small shore excursion business to a company operating in over a hundred ports globally and offering a variety of services.

“We started with shore excursion services in different destinations,” said Leyla R. Osorio, CEO of Global Cruises. “We expanded to offer transportation and shuttle services, and land programs too.”

“When I look back, we have evolved in so many ways. When Global Cruises was born in 2008we started with open-top double-decker buses. And then we evolved into more locally immersive, unique, trending tours and boutique experiences.”

In response to this demand, the company switched from offering big tour groups with a single guide to more interactive experiences.

“We see that the cruise passengers that we used to serve back in 2019 are not the same passengers that we are operating now. We have to cater to this modern passenger.”

Osorio added that passengers nowadays are more eco-conscious, they want to be more independent, connect with local communities and give back to the destinations they visit.

“They are looking for more intimate experiences, immersive experiences and participate in activities that allow them to give back to the destination,” she said.

Having worked with all major cruise lines, the company s is well-versed in giving its guests exactly what they want.

Whether it’s diving and catching invasive lionfish that threaten coral reefs in the Caribbean waters or planting mangroves during a hike in St. Martin, Global Cruises combines adventures with locally beneficial activities to cater to the modern traveler.

“The cruise industry in this particular case, can make a change, you know, we can make a change if we work together with communities, with the cruise lines and with tour operators.”

Osorio said that the Selfie Tour is currently the best performing tour for Global Cruises and a top-selling product for many cruise lines.

“Before the pandemic, the best-performing tours were more about sightseeing. After the pandemic, we see that passengers are looking for more innovative ways to see a destination.”

Working with a number of cruise operators Osorio said that the essential part is to provide experiences that are in line with a particular brand’s promise.

“Each cruise line wants to deliver something different and that’s when they come to us,” she continued.

The other major requirement is to be innovative when planning excursions.

“The traditional tours have been performing for a long time, but now we need to capture new guests, to show the destination in a different way and that is the core of our business.”

Global Cruises has exciting plans for expansion in 2024. Next year will see the company operating in several new destinations, including Gustavia in St. Barts as well as new ports in Alaska, and Canada and New England.