Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Fan Marks 30 Years of Cruising

A Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines fan marked 30 years of cruising and 2,500 nights with the cruise line, according to a press release.

Kevin Harrison, who turns 75 on his current sailing to the Caribbean, embarked on his first cruise with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines in 1993. Harrison has been on over 100 cruises since, including 15 world voyages.

To celebrate his 2,500th night onboard, during a trip to Madeira on the Borealis, the cruise line treated Harrison to a surprise party attended by team members who he describes as “my very good friends.

“I have grown very fond of Captain Rommel, having watched him every step of his journey through the Fred. Olsen ranks. To get to spend my 2,500th day with him and with the many crew I know so well was so special – it brought a tear to my eye,” said Harrison.

“I was bitten by the travel bug 30 years ago after booking a Fred. Olsen cruise for my 45th birthday on its ship Black Prince and I have never looked back and never even considered booking a holiday with anyone else.

“For me, it has become a home from home, and I like to book the same cabin and to see the same familiar faces with whom I now have great friendships with.”

Captain Rommel Pineda added: “Kevin is an absolute advocate for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and a loyal returning guest. He truly embraces all we stand for and is one of our most vocal champions.

“We are extremely privileged to be the cruise line with the most returning guests and this is a testament to the 175 years of experience we put into every single day. For the last 30 of those years, Kevin has experienced firsthand the pride and passion we put into delivering exceptional service and memorable adventures for all our guests. We hope to continue to have him sailing with us for more decades to come.”

In addition to dining at the Captain’s table, a special cake was baked for Kevin marking while Fred. Olsen’s team members made a video message for him and presented him with gifts and cards.