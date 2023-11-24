Fincantieri Opens Second Company Nursery in Monfalcone

Opening its second company nursery, Fincantieri said it reaffirms its commitment to supporting parenthood. The Monfalcone nursery is the second facility the company has opened in just over a year.

The first “Fincantesimo” – as the company nurseries are called – was opened a year-and-a-half ago in Trieste, within the Merchant Ships Business Unit.

The new nursery is located in a part of the former Albergo Operai and provides nursery services for its employees and their families.

In Monfalcone, Fincantesimo will accommodate 34 children at full capacity, for both Fincantieri employees and people from the community.

The company will bear the cost of the service for employees, except for a monthly fee, paid by the parents of the children attending the nurseries, based on their ISEE (Equivalent Financial Situation Indicator) bracket. The initiative is part of a series of measures and services aimed at favoring a work-life balance for Fincantieri employees and fits into Fincantieri’s tradition of social welfare policies, according to a prepared statement.

Fincantieri stated further that the importance of supporting parenthood and assisting workers returning from parental leave have been discussed and agreed upon by management and the trade union organization, also during the renewal of the last corporate supplementary agreement, signed in October 2022.

The project will continue with the gradual introduction of the childcare service at other company sites.