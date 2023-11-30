Explora Unveils Festive Holiday Program

Explora Journeys has announced holiday offerings aboard the Explora I as it celebrates the holiday season sailing in the Caribbean.

The ship will sail from Miami to San Juan on a seven-day cruise between Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, while a New Year’s sailing goes from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5, back to Miami, with stops in Saint Martin, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Martinique.

The company said the new ship will be transformed into a winter wonderland adorned with festive decorations and resonating with the joyous sounds of holiday music.

Guests can look forward to gingerbread house-making to insightful luminaries joining the sailings.

Children can join Nautilus Club’s Christmas Parade and the Santa Meet & Greet. Enrichment programs feature insights by adventure traveller David Liman, creativity sessions with

Dr Bob Bilder, and spiritual insights by David Code.

Guests will be treated to performances by the critically acclaimed musical trio Roxx, multi-instrumentalist Adam Barry, and hit comedian Andrew Grose. The ship’s Steinway Spirio pianos will serenade passengers with a personalised Explora Journeys Christmas Playlist.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Explora Journeys will host international interdenominational services led by onboard clergy, providing moments of reflection and celebration.

Christmas Eve aboard Explora I will feature a festive meal, including dishes like Maine lobster soufflé ‘Plaza Athénée’ and Christmas roasted Vermont turkey. Christmas Day Lunch in Fil Rouge will offer an international set menu with all the festive classics.

Passengers venturing into the New Year will enjoy insights by acclaimed luminaries Ken Schmidt and Sarah Furness. Francesco Parrino, a Steinway artist and musical influencer, will be onboard, along with international recording sensation Nina Skyy. The night will conclude with a New Year’s Eve gala and a masked ball, promising an unforgettable start to the New Year.