Explora I Arrives For Inaugural Call in Miami

PortMiami welcomed the new Explora I for her maiden call marking the ship’s debut in South Florida on Friday.

“We take immense pride in introducing our remarkable new ship, the Explora I, to the Magic City,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys. “Miami is a paramount destination and important gateway to the Caribbean for ocean travel and it is a privilege to showcase our new ship and immersive journeys to this market. Our team has spared no effort in pushing the limits of innovation and delivering a product that we’re thrilled for guests to experience as they embark in South Florida.”

The maritime tradition of a crest exchange to celebrate a ship’s first visit to a destination took place on November 3, 2023, at PortMiami. The crest exchange was attended by the ship’s master Captain Diego Michelozzi, Michael Ungerer, CEO Explora Journeys, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Hydi Webb, PortMiami Director and CEO, among others.

“As the cruise industry continues to rebound and make a strong comeback, we are grateful for our new partnership with Explora Journeys,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Their commitment to providing a world-class experience to passengers and a net zero-carbon emissions target by 2050 is critical to keeping PortMiami on the cutting edge of the cruise industry.”

Hydi Webb, PortMiami Director and CEO added, “As we continue to expand our operations and partnerships, we look forward to cruise activity growth with Explora Journeys, which will benefit all of our passengers.”

Following her maiden call, the ship set sail from Miami to San Juan, Puerto Rico. From November through March, the luxury ship will explore the Caribbean and Central America, calling on ports like Samana/Dominican Republic and Bridgetown/Barbados, with stops in Antigua and Barbuda, Turks and Caicos, Cartagena, Saint Barthélemy and the Grenadines, among others, before heading to the U.S.’ West Coast.

“Journeys aboard the Explora I aim to transport guests to an ‘Ocean State of Mind’ by delivering best-in-class service, exquisite onboard offerings and immersive destination experiences, authentic to the places the ship serves,” commented Ungerer. “A harmonious mix of well-known and hidden gems on the itinerary for the Explora I will provide our guests with opportunities to savor genuine cultural encounters and a more leisurely travel pace, leaving them refreshed and filled with inspiration.”