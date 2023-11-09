Cruise Saudi Attends World Travel Market 2023

Cruise Saudi attended the World Travel Market (WTM) 2023, taking place this week November 6 to 8.

Cruise Saudi’s delegation included CEO Lars Clasen, Chief Asset Management and Operations Officer Barbara Buczek and Executive Director for Destinations Development and Management Mashhoor Baeshen. Titled “You have the power to change travel. And travel has the power to change the world,” WTM 2023 was attended by travel industry professionals from over 180 countries.

At the trade show, Cruise Saudi met with leading travel and tourism sector representatives and international media. Cruise Saudi’s Barbara Buczek participated in a panel titled “The Power of Collaboration for Women”, which discussed some of the unique challenges faced by women in the workplace as well as practical solutions to overcome gender disparity in the travel industry.

“It is so important to keep conversations surrounding gender and diversity in the workplace going to maintain the progress that we’ve seen over the past decade. At Cruise Saudi, I am proud of the significant strides we have made to create a more diverse workforce and delighted to say there is a strong community of women in the business, and beyond, with whom I am grateful to collaborate with,” said Buczek.

Cruise Saudi’s CEO Lars Clasen added: “It has been a very successful few days filled with insightful discussions and collaborative partnerships. We were proud to showcase Cruise Saudi’s successes and have the opportunity to meet with key opinion leaders to discuss our ambitions for the future at this global-facing industry event.”