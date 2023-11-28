Continental Introduces Sustainable Surfaces for Ships

Continental is introducing sustainable surfaces for cruise ship interiors made of natural and environmentally compatible raw materials instead of fossil resources, according to a press release.

Continental announced three new upholstery materials including skai Evida Fiber, skai Totexo EN and skai Tovosoft EN.

“Our product innovations allow us to replace fossil resources with natural, sustainable materials,” said Norbert Müller, senior sales manager for the Cruise sector at Continental’s specialist surfaces unit.

“In keeping with our motto ‘Sustainability starts at the surface’ we are minimizing carbon emissions throughout the value chain.”

Continental’s sustainable innovations are used in different areas of cruise ships, from bed headboards, couches and chairs to benches in lobbies, lounges, restaurants and spa areas. The material is also used for wall coverings and furnishings in the crew areas.

The skai Evida Fiber surface material has a fiber-like texture and is made up of 90 percent natural and renewable components. The material features a sustainable artificial leather resistant to abrasion and disinfectants.

The skai Totexo EN and skai Tovosoft EN materials are both made from recycled polyester fibers, free of plasticizers and their potentially harmful effects.

“Durability is a high priority for us and our designs embrace the latest furnishing trends and shades, like those already exhibited at the Milan Furniture Fair in the spring,” added Müller.

Other sustainable Continental fabrics are the skai VyP Coffee which contains over 65 percent natural and recycled raw materials like coffee grounds, and the skai Toronto EN, which features the patented technology making it extremely resistant to stains.