China Cruise Shipping Opens in Shenzhen

The 16th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS16) got going from Shenzhen on Nov. 26, as the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) hosted its annual gathering which has become the prime event for the Chinese cruise market.

The opening day ceremonies took place on the Zhao Shang Yi Dun (the former Viking Sun), which is sailing under Viking’s joint venture with China Merchants.

Weihang Zheng, vice President and secretary (de-facto CEO) of the CCYIA said: “It is very rare in China for the government to issue guidelines three times for a relatively small market like the cruise market. It reflects the importance the Chinese government attaches to the development of the cruise industry.”

Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, and Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, both addressed the audience via video.

Of note, former Minister of Transport Zhendong Huang, Chairman of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Jie Lin, Vice President and Secretary General of the China Transportation Association Gang Li attended the conference.

More than 400 guests from the cruise industry from more than 10 countries and regions including the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Sweden, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong are in attendance.

Chunzhi Zhang of the Vice Chairman of the China Communications and Transportation Association said that China now has 10 cities with dedicated cruise ports, five cities with ports jointly used for cruise ships and 12 cities with plans to develop dedicated cruise ports. He underscored that cruise is part of China’s ongoing maritime and manufacturing strategy.

Significant developments in the industry were highlighted, including the unveiling of the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Alliance, contract signings between Shenzhen Cruise Home Port with both MSC Cruises and Peaceboat.