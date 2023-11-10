Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Aurora Expeditions Launches New Offers for 2024-25 Sailings

Aurora Expeditions Ship

Aurora Expeditions is launching a new offer applicable to select 2024-25 sailings in Antarctica, the Arctic and beyond.  

 With Aurora’s new offer valid through December 31, 2023, guests can get up to 20 percent off on sailings exploring Antarctica and the Arctic; air credits up to $2,500 per person for select Arctic voyages: and up to $2,000 per person for all remaining 2023-24 and 2024-25 Antarctica expeditions.

“As the year draws to a close, we know that people are thinking about their adventures into 2024 and 2025,” said Aurora Expeditions’ CMO, Hayley Peacock-Gower.

“We’ve had the pleasure of discovering and connecting our expeditioners to the world’s wild places for over 32 years. More than ever, we know travelers want to choose experiences that are meaningful and immersive. Our expeditions follow the experience rather than an itinerary and offer unparalleled opportunities to connect with nature; from kayaking amongst humpback whales in the Arctic to snorkeling with penguins in Antarctica and much more. These types of awe-inspiring experiences are second to none in forging deep friendships, changed perspectives and lifelong memories.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.