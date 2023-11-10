Aurora Expeditions Launches New Offers for 2024-25 Sailings

Aurora Expeditions is launching a new offer applicable to select 2024-25 sailings in Antarctica, the Arctic and beyond.

With Aurora’s new offer valid through December 31, 2023, guests can get up to 20 percent off on sailings exploring Antarctica and the Arctic; air credits up to $2,500 per person for select Arctic voyages: and up to $2,000 per person for all remaining 2023-24 and 2024-25 Antarctica expeditions.

“As the year draws to a close, we know that people are thinking about their adventures into 2024 and 2025,” said Aurora Expeditions’ CMO, Hayley Peacock-Gower.

“We’ve had the pleasure of discovering and connecting our expeditioners to the world’s wild places for over 32 years. More than ever, we know travelers want to choose experiences that are meaningful and immersive. Our expeditions follow the experience rather than an itinerary and offer unparalleled opportunities to connect with nature; from kayaking amongst humpback whales in the Arctic to snorkeling with penguins in Antarctica and much more. These types of awe-inspiring experiences are second to none in forging deep friendships, changed perspectives and lifelong memories.”