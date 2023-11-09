Atlas Hires Bernard Carter as Sales Consultant

Atlas Ocean Voyages has appointed Bernard Carter as a consultant to its sales team.

With over 30 years of experience in the cruise industry, Carter will advise the team on the UK and European markets.

“Bernard Carter is a welcomed asset to the Atlas Ocean Voyage’s sales team as we continue to grow and expand our fleet and deployment footprint,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Building and sourcing guests from new markets is an important piece of our expansion plan and we welcome Bernard’s support in our international sales initiative.”

Previously, Carter has led sales efforts for several brands including Silversea Cruises, Oceania Cruises and The World of ResidenSea.

“The Atlas Ocean Voyages team has developed the brand around two of my greatest passions – exquisite cuisine and exploration,” said Carter. “I look forward to supporting sales efforts in the UK and Europe and introducing our unique expedition yachting experience to this market.”