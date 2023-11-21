Arctic Search and Rescue Network Established

The Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators’ (AECO) initiative to establish a collaborative network and platform between expedition cruise operators and SAR entities in the Arctic has reached a milestone with the inaugural meeting of the Joint Arctic Search and Rescue Arena (JASA).

According to a press release, JASA will focus on solving identified SAR challenges. The initiative is based on the need to establish a network that can follow up on relevant findings from SAR exercises and also serve as a platform for sharing experiences.

“JASA is a unique voluntary network where effective collaborative measures connected to Arctic Search and Rescue are achievable since all members share the same goals and vision,” said Frigg Jørgensen, AECO’s executive director.

AECO began collaborating with Arctic SAR entities in 2026, with the aim of enhancing safety in Arctic expedition cruise operations. The work has been done through joint exercises, training, workshops, meetings, information exchange and projects.

Together with its partners, including the Canadian and Icelandic Coast Guard, the Joint Arctic Command and the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Norway, the network will address and act on issues related to maritime safety and SAR in Arctic expedition cruise operations.

JASA participants include: