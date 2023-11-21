Antigua Cruise Port Conducts Two Simultaneous Homeporting Operations

Antigua Cruise Port conducted two simultaneous homeporting operations on Saturday, November 18, 2023, with the arrival of P&O’s Arvia and the Emerald Sakara.

The Arvia docked at the fifth berth, bringing nearly her maximum capacity of 5,200 passengers to the port. Over 700 passengers ended their trip in Antigua, while another 700 boarded the Arvia as part of the interporting operation.

Arriving at the port for the very first time, the Emerald Sakara docked at theNevis Street Pier.

In addition the Artania and Marella Discovery were berthed at Heritage Quay making it the first time four vessels have been in port for the season.

Antigua Cruise Port Officer-in-Charge Cynthia Jacobs-Browne said: “Today’s success indicates our capacity to manage homeporting. We had four vessels in port, and operations were smooth, so guests had a pleasant experience at our port.”

The Arvia began homeporting in Antigua in January and will make a total of nine calls to the port this season, while the Emerald Sakara will visit the destination 13 times.

The Royal Clipper and SeaDream II will also homeport at Antigua Cruise Port this season.