Antarpply Refurbishes Ushuaia; Announces Company Changes

Antarpply Expeditions has announced the full refurbishment of the Ushuaia in time for the start of the 2023-24 Antarctica season.

According to a statement, the ship among the few remaining expedition-class vessels still operating with less than 90 passengers. The ship’s refurbishment includes new hard and soft furnishings across all decks including the lounges, dining room, cabins, and crew areas.

The new owners commenced the refurbishment project shortly after the shareholders completed the recent transfer of the company.

“Our shareholders and Board of Directors look back on more than 25 successful years in the international shipping business and the Group are delighted to have acquired the Ushuaia and Antarpply Expeditions,” said Antarpply Expeditions’ Chairman Teodoro Pablo Gounaris.

“Our team of highly qualified professionals with vast experience in ship management are committed to safe and environmentally responsible travel to Antarctica and to continue providing the best possible service.”

Ute Hohn-Bowen, part owner and director at Antrapply Expeditions, will retire on December 31, 2023, and will be replaced by Greg Carter, starting from January 1, 2024.

With over two decades of industry experience, Carter has served as the co-founder of Chimu Adventures and as Chief Commercial Officer at Albatros Expeditions. His first voyage to Antarctica took place aboard the Ushuaia in 2007.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision but, after almost 20 years at Antarpply, I am announcing my retirement,” Hohn-Bowen said. “I leave behind the most amazing team and also the beloved Ushuaia – a truly unique expedition ship – who I will miss very much. Antarctica changed my life. From my first expedition in 1992 on board a small Russian ship to management positions with well-known Polar expedition companies in both the Arctic and Antarctica, then joining Antarpply in 2004.”

“We wish Ute all the best in her retirement,” Carter said. “I have had the privilege of working with Ute as a client since 2006, and I am committed to continuing in her footsteps. Ute is truly an inspiration and has had a big impact on my career, I can only hope to continue what she has worked so hard to build. Ute has built many productive and long-lasting relationships for the business and is one of the pioneers of travel to the Antarctic. She will be sadly missed by the whole team at Antarpply.”