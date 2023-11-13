American Glory Passes Sea Trials

The American Glory, the second new American Cruise Lines’ Coastal Cat to launch this year, has passed sea trials according to a press release.

American Cruise Lines accepted delivery of the 100-passenger small ship from Chesapeake Shipbuilding on-time as scheduled.

The American Glory is the newest ship in American’s ongoing series of 12 new Coastal Cats for exploring U.S. waterways. Additional ships in the series are already under construction, with the next two scheduled for delivery in 2024.

The American Glory will sail its inaugural cruise on November 28th from Maryland to Florida, where it will begin operating American’s brand-new Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises from late December into the new year. In addition to the popular new Florida itinerary, American Glory will sail a slate of U.S. itineraries along the East Coast throughout 2024, which blend the luxury of river cruising with the access and adventure of expedition cruising—while only visiting U.S. ports of call.

“American Glory furthers our commitment to building new small ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “More importantly, it is our third new ship delivery this year, making it a solid demonstration of our expanded production capacity for the U.S. market.”