Ambassador Launches Purple Month Extended Trade Incentive

Ambassador Cruise Line has launched Purple Month, its extended Black Friday offer valid during November 2023.

Agents who book an Ambassador voyage between November 1 and 28 will have a chance to win two prizes a week.

The offer is valid on sailings departing between April 7, 2024, to April 2025 booked between November 1-28, 2023. In addition, Purple Month offers guests free upgrades to the Explorer Drinks Package or free onboard credit of £20pppn on all Saver Fares. Other features include £99 kids’ fares on multigenerational sailings, various supplements for solo travelers and discounts on group bookings.

As a thanks to its trade partners, Ambassador has prepared eight special prizes during Purple Month, from an Apple Mac and a PlayStation 5 to a £500 clothing voucher, a designer handbag worth £1,000, UGG boots and more.

For a chance to win, agents making a booking during Purple Month are required to complete Ambassador’s online Travel Partner Incentive form available here or send their name, agency name, ABTA number and proof of booking to competitions@ambassadorcruiseline.com. The weekly prizes will be posted on Ambassador’s Facebook page – Ambassador Cruise Line Trade Partners.