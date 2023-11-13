AIDA Cruises Begins 2023-24 Winter Season in Hamburg

AIDA Cruises celebrated the opening of its winter 2023-24 season in Hamburg with an AIDA Special “Sea of Lights” event onboard the AIDAnova.

At the same time, the port of Hamburg celebrated its record passenger volumes thanks to the year-round presence of the AIDA fleet, representing 45 percent of all cruise calls in 2023.

On November 11, 2023, the AIDAnova hosted several premieres onboard in celebration of the occasion. From now through February 24, 2024, guests can experience the new AIDA Special “Sea of Lights”, a selection of special event cruises.

The first sailing kicked off with a live performance by Wincent Weiss onboard, decorations and laser shows onboard As part of the AIDA Special “Sea of Lights,” additional event sailings will be offered between December 2023 and February 2024.

In December 2023, guests can embark on the “Festive Days Full of Sparkle” cruise featuring family and Christmas specials.

Through May 4, 2024, the AIDAnova will alternate between sailings to big cities along the west coast and Norway and Denmark. Guests onboard AIDA’s festive cruises can experience New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Copenhagen.

In addition to the AIDAnova, other ships from the AIDA fleet will also offer sailings from Hamburg visiting a range of destinations such as Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands, among other destinations.